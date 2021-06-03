13 women making moves in healthcare leadership

The following leadership moves by women have been reported on or since May 27.

1. Molly Arau was named CEO of Encompass Health Rehabilitation Hospital of Largo (Fla.).

2. Denise Becher was appointed to a new executive vice president position at Hornell, N.Y.-based St. James Hospital.

3. Denitza Blagev, MD, was named medical director for Intermountain Riverton (Utah) Hospital.

4. Susan Furth, MD, PhD, was named chief scientific officer of Children's Hospital of Philadelphia.

5. Mandy Goble is retiring as president and CEO of Mary Rutan Hospital in Bellefontaine, Ohio.

6. Melinda Hancock was named senior vice president and chief administrative officer of Norfolk, Va.-based Sentara Healthcare.

7. Atiya Jaha-Rashidi, RN, was chosen as Newark (N.J.) Beth Israel Medical Center's first chief equity officer and vice president of community relations.

8. Valerie Leschber, MD, was appointed senior vice president and chief medical officer of Greensboro, N.C.-based Cone Health.

9. Christina Cortez Perry, MSN, APRN, was named vice president of cardiovascular services for Corpus Christi, Texas-based Christus Spohn Health System.

10. Becky Rios was named CFO of Corpus Christi, Texas-based Christus Spohn Health System.

11. LaNell Scott is president of Christus Spohn Hospital Corpus Christi (Texas)–South.

12. Mary Ann Shacklett, senior vice president of finance and CFO, is retiring from Community Foundation of Northwest Indiana, parent company to Munster, Ind.-based Community Healthcare System.

13. Pam Whelton has been named interim CEO of Medford, Mass.-based MelroseWakefield Healthcare.