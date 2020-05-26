13 recent hospital, health system executive moves

Becker's Hospital Review reported the following hospital and health system executive moves since May 15:

1. West Orange, N.J.-based RWJBarnabas Health named Paul G. Alexander, MD, senior vice president and chief transformation officer.

2. Baylor Scott & White Medical Center-McKinney (Texas) tapped Erin Blair to serve as president.

3. University Hospitals Cleveland Medical Center named Phillip K. Chang, MD, vice president and CMO.

4. John T. Chapman was appointed president and CEO of San Antonio Regional Hospital in Upland, Calif., according to the Fontana Herald News.

5. Alta Bates Summit Medical Center in Oakland, Calif., named David D. Clark CEO.

6. Decatur (Ala.) Morgan Hospital named Danny Crowe, its CFO, the new interim president, according to TV station WAFF.

7. Island Hospital in Anacortes, Wash., named Elise Cutter COO, according to goanacortes.com.

8. Kathy Donovan, MSN, RN, was named CEO of Detroit Medical Center's Children's Hospital of Michigan, effective June 1.

9. The board of Schneck Medical Center in Seymour, Ind., named Eric Fish, MD, president and CEO, effective Sept. 1.

10. Cathy Hibbs, CEO of Carlsbad (N.M.) Medical Center, will retire, effective July 4, according to The Tribune.

11. Cooperstown, N.Y.-based Bassett Healthcare Network named Tommy Ibrahim, MD, president and CEO, according to The Daily Star.

12. Baptist Memorial Hospital-Golden Triangle named Jamie Martin, MD, CMO, according to The Dispatch.

13. The board of Healdsburg (Calif.) District Hospital selected James Schuessler to serve as the hospital's CEO, according to sonomawest.com.

