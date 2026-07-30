7 Epic updates in 30 days

Epic’s past 30 days have brought a leadership shakeup, a fresh round of noncompete lawsuits and signs the EHR giant is still expanding, both at home and abroad.

Here are seven Epic updates Becker’s has reported in July:

Veeva Systems has appealed the dismissal of its lawsuit challenging Epic’s noncompete agreements, arguing the lower court wrongly ruled it lacked standing to bring the case. The appeal is the latest in a series of legal challenges to Epic’s employment practices, including lawsuits over its noncompete and no-hire policies.



On July 24, a former Epic Systems employee sued the EHR vendor, alleging its noncompete, no-poach and related employment policies violate California law by restricting former employees’ ability to work for Epic customers. The lawsuit seeks to block Epic from enforcing those provisions against California-based former employees and adds to a series of recent legal challenges over the company’s employment practices.



Wisconsin Department of Health Services selected Epic to build a statewide EHR system.



Epic AI leader Seth Hain is leaving the EHR vendor, joining Senior Vice President Dave Fuhrmann, Vice President Drew McCombs and Technical Services leader Mark Morris in a string of recent executive departures.



Epic named four longtime research and development leaders, Seth Howard, Mark Lipsky, Erv Walter and Garrett Adams, to take on expanded responsibilities following President Sumit Rana’s departure.



Epic expanded its international footprint in 2025, adding 34 hospitals despite one of the slowest years for global hospital EHR purchasing in the past five years, according to KLAS Research. The growth was driven almost entirely by Community Connect deployments, with new agreements in Canada, the United Kingdom, Belgium and the Netherlands.



On July 3, Epic President Sumit Rana told employees he would be stepping down from the electronic health record company Aug. 14 after more than two decades with the organization.

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