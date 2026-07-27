Epic faces appeal in noncompete lawsuit

Life sciences tech firm Veeva Systems has appealed a court ruling that dismissed its lawsuit challenging Epic’s noncompete agreements.

Veeva sued Epic in January, arguing the EHR vendor’s restrictive covenants — including a noncompete tied to Epic’s “Company List” of competitors and stock forfeiture terms — unreasonably restrict Veeva’s ability to recruit former Epic employees to its Madison, Wis., office. Epic is headquartered in nearby Verona, Wis. Two days after Epic added Veeva to its Company List in December, a job candidate withdrew from Veeva’s hiring process, citing the noncompete, Veeva claimed.

Judge David Conway of Dane County (Wis.) Circuit Court threw out the case with prejudice April 29, ruling Veeva lacked standing because it is not a party to Epic’s employment agreements — only employees are.

In a July 24 appeal reviewed by Becker’s, Veeva argues the circuit court wrongly imported common-law contract privity rules into Wisconsin’s noncompete statute, and that the dismissal should not have been entered with prejudice given Veeva’s unexpired statutory right to amend its complaint. The brief asks the appeals court to reverse and remand, or in the alternative, to allow Veeva to amend.

The case is one of several legal challenges Epic is facing over its employment practices, including a December 2025 lawsuit from the state of Texas alleging Epic’s noncompete and no-hire agreements restrict employee mobility.

Editor’s note: Becker’s reached out to Epic and Veeva for comment and will update the story if either responds.

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