Epic to build Wisconsin’s statewide EHR system

Wisconsin Department of Health Services selected Epic to build a statewide EHR system, a spokesperson for the agency confirmed to Becker’s.

The Wisconsin Department of Health Services could not provide additional specifics as it is in the process of negotiating the contract.

“The statewide electronic health record will help clinicians coordinate care, close care gaps, and improve health outcomes across the state,” Leela Vaughn, vice president at Epic, told Becker’s in an emailed statement. “We’re very much looking forward to working together.”

The EHR vendor is headquartered in Verona, Wis.

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