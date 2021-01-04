Amazon may offer primary care to other employers & 9 other health IT notes

From new partnerships to investments to updated business plans, here are the latest of stories about health IT companies, including Amazon, Google and Cerner.

More articles on health IT:

5 recent health IT, innovation partnerships

Arizona county's COVID-19 vaccine rollout 'dramatically slowed' by IT system glitches

Top priorities for 4 health system CIOs

© Copyright ASC COMMUNICATIONS 2021. Interested in LINKING to or REPRINTING this content? View our policies by clicking here.