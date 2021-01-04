Amazon may offer primary care to other employers & 9 other health IT notes
From new partnerships to investments to updated business plans, here are the latest of stories about health IT companies, including Amazon, Google and Cerner.
- Sixty-three percent of Epic EHR customers reported achieving deep interoperability this year, according to a recent KLAS Research report. The EHR vendor with the next-highest percentage of customers reporting achieving deep interoperability was Cerner, with 28 percent.
- Cerner formed an agreement to acquire Kantar Health, the clinical research division of data and consulting company Kantar Group, for $375 million.
- Amazon began considering plans to provide online and in-person primary care for other large employers.
- Highmark Health, the parent company of Pittsburgh-based Allegheny Health Network, entered into a strategic partnership with Google Cloud for its technology-driven healthcare model, Living Health.
- Amazon, CVS Health and Thermo Fisher Scientific formed a coalition promoting employer-based COVID-19 testing as part of a national strategy to combat the pandemic.
- Allscripts launched its updated EHR platform Sunrise 20.0, which runs on Microsoft's cloud software Azure.
- Optum Ventures and Centene joined an $18 million funding round for Diameter Health, a data optimization company focused on interoperability for healthcare organizations.
- Ten states filed a lawsuit against Google, accusing the tech giant of having a monopoly in the online ad market because it controls both the buy and sell sides. The suit also accuses Google of connecting ad products unlawfully within its ad products.
- Allscripts closed the $1.35 billion sale of its care coordination company CarePort Health to WellSky.
- Amazon brought on a new lobbyist to focus on issues related to COVID-19 and CARES Act implementation.
