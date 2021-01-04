Amazon may offer primary care to other employers & 9 other health IT notes

Katie Adams - Print  | 

From new partnerships to investments to updated business plans, here are the latest of stories about health IT companies, including Amazon, Google and Cerner.

  1. Sixty-three percent of Epic EHR customers reported achieving deep interoperability this year, according to a recent KLAS Research report. The EHR vendor with the next-highest percentage of customers reporting achieving deep interoperability was Cerner, with 28 percent.

  2. Cerner formed an agreement to acquire Kantar Health, the clinical research division of data and consulting company Kantar Group, for $375 million.

  3. Amazon began considering plans to provide online and in-person primary care for other large employers. 

  4. Highmark Health, the parent company of Pittsburgh-based Allegheny Health Network, entered into a strategic partnership with Google Cloud for its technology-driven healthcare model, Living Health.

  5. Amazon, CVS Health and Thermo Fisher Scientific formed a coalition promoting employer-based COVID-19 testing as part of a national strategy to combat the pandemic.

  6. Allscripts launched its updated EHR platform Sunrise 20.0, which runs on Microsoft's cloud software Azure.

  7. Optum Ventures and Centene joined an $18 million funding round for Diameter Health, a data optimization company focused on interoperability for healthcare organizations.

  8. Ten states filed a lawsuit against Google, accusing the tech giant of having a monopoly in the online ad market because it controls both the buy and sell sides. The suit also accuses Google of connecting ad products unlawfully within its ad products.

  9. Allscripts closed the $1.35 billion sale of its care coordination company CarePort Health to WellSky.

  10. Amazon brought on a new lobbyist to focus on issues related to COVID-19 and CARES Act implementation.

More articles on health IT:
5 recent health IT, innovation partnerships
Arizona county's COVID-19 vaccine rollout 'dramatically slowed' by IT system glitches
Top priorities for 4 health system CIOs

 

© Copyright ASC COMMUNICATIONS 2021. Interested in LINKING to or REPRINTING this content? View our policies by clicking here.

 