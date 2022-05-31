6 recent big tech partnerships in health tech

From healthcare data sharing partnerships to innovation accelerators, big tech companies and disruptors have made several moves in healthcare throughout the month of May.
Here are six recently announced partnerships:
- Microsoft teamed up with BeeKeeperAI, an artificial intelligence data security company, to work with its Azure cloud computing system to streamline the cumbersome AI research process in healthcare.
- Google and Samsung are partnering to make it easier for people to sync their health and fitness data across various apps through its Health Connect initiative.
- Google, Meta and Snapchat are funding a public awareness campaign aimed at the nationwide overdose epidemic.
- Microsoft-owned Nuance, an AI speech recognition company, partnered with the Health Management Academy to launch an AI collective for health system executives who are using AI and machine-learning in clinical and operational settings.
- Anthem partnered with Google Cloud to create a synthetic data platform that can train AI algorithms to identify fraudulent claims and abnormalities in patients' health.
- Amazon Web Services launched a healthcare accelerator to boost startups that focus on health equity.