3 recent health IT exec moves

Here are some of the recent leadership changes affecting health IT.

University of Utah School of Medicine in Salt Lake City appointed Yves Lussier, MD, as biomedical informatics chair.



Former Providence executive Mike Butler joined Welsh, Carson, Anderson & Stowe, a healthcare and technology private equity firm, as operating partner.



Haven's head of measurement, Dana Gelb Safran, ScD, left the Amazon-Berkshire Hathaway-JP Morgan Chase healthcare venture to join Well Health, a patient communication startup.

