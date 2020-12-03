3 recent health IT exec moves
Here are some of the recent leadership changes affecting health IT.
- University of Utah School of Medicine in Salt Lake City appointed Yves Lussier, MD, as biomedical informatics chair.
- Former Providence executive Mike Butler joined Welsh, Carson, Anderson & Stowe, a healthcare and technology private equity firm, as operating partner.
- Haven's head of measurement, Dana Gelb Safran, ScD, left the Amazon-Berkshire Hathaway-JP Morgan Chase healthcare venture to join Well Health, a patient communication startup.
