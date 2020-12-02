8 hospitals, health systems seeking IT execs
Here are eight hospitals and health systems that recently posted job listings seeking information technology executives.
Editor's note: This is not an exhaustive list. Job listings were compiled from job seeker websites.
- Hackensack Meridian Health (Edison, N.J.) is seeking a vice president and chief information security officer.
- Mount Carmel Health System (Columbus, Ohio) is seeking a chief health informatics officer.
- Connecticut Children's (Hartford) is seeking a CIO.
- Temple University Health System (Philadelphia) is seeking a chief information security officer.
- Maine Medical Center (Portland) is seeking a chief medical information officer.
- Sinai Health System (Chicago) is seeking a vice president and CIO.
- St. Luke's Hospital (Duluth, Minn.) is seeking a chief medical information officer.
- St. Peter's Health (Helena, Mont.) is seeking a CIO.
More articles on health IT:
Salesforce to buy Slack for $27.7B: 5 notes
Iowa hospital rolls out Apple's health records app
Mass General Brigham, Houston Methodist execs: How to launch a successful innovation program
© Copyright ASC COMMUNICATIONS 2020. Interested in LINKING to or REPRINTING this content? View our policies by clicking here.