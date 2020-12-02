Iowa hospital rolls out Apple's health records app

Jackie Drees 

Pella (Iowa) Regional Health Center patients now have access to their health data directly on their iPhones through Apple's Health Records feature, according to a Dec. 2 KNIA-KRLS report.

Apple built the Health Records app based on Fast Healthcare Interoperability Resources, which is a standard for EHR data sharing. Patients who use the app can view their medical information from participating organizations on a single platform.

Data available on the app includes medications, procedures, vitals and lab results, and participants receive a notification when their health records are updated.

