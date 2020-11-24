AdventHealth to deploy clinical data sharing platform: 3 details

Altamonte Springs, Fla.-based AdventHealth is implementing a new interoperability platform that will increase its ability to share lab and radiology data with its national care network.

Three details:

1. AdventHealth will use 4medica's connectivity platform to transmit lab and radiology orders, test results and report data to community providers.

2. The initiative supports AdventHealth's multimillion-dollar EHR transition from Epic to Cerner, which it began in March.

3. The 4medica platform works with Beaker laboratory systems, which is Epic's lab information system for hospitals and clinics, among other healthcare organizations.

