16 hospitals, health systems seeking Allscripts, Cerner, Epic, Meditech talent

Four of the top vendors hospitals use to participate in the Medicare EHR Incentive Program are Allscripts, Cerner, Epic and Meditech, according to 2018 ONC data.

Sixteen hospitals and health systems that posted job listings seeking EHR and IT expertise during the past two weeks:

Editor's note: This is not an exhaustive list. Job listings were compiled from job seeker websites.

Allscripts

1. Ridgeview Medical Center (Waconia, Minn.): Seeks a clinical business analyst

2. Sea Mar Community Health Centers (Seattle): Seeks a data and business systems analyst

3. City of Hope (Irwindale, Calif.): Seeks a data and reporting analyst

4. Northwell Health (New Hyde Park, N.Y.): Seeks an EHR quality specialist

Cerner

1. Cabell Huntington (W.Va.) Hospital: Seeks a health information management director

2. Seattle Children's Hospital: Seeks a data analyst

3. UofL Health (Louisville, Ky.): Seeks a patient experience data analyst

4. Oaklawn Hospital (Marshall, Mich.): Seeks a clinical information systems analyst

Epic

1. NYC Health + Hospitals (New York City): Seeks a clinical business analyst

2. University of Kansas Health System (Great Bend): Seeks a clinical informatics analyst

3. Premier Health (Dayton, Ohio): Seeks a programmer analyst

4. UW Health (Madison, Wis.): Seeks a clinical systems analyst

Meditech

1. Ste. Genevieve County (Mo.) Memorial Hospital: Seeks a clinical analyst

2. Nashoba Valley Medical Center (Ayer, Mass.): Seeks a quality improvement director

3. Richmond University Medical Center (New York City): Seeks a clinical systems analyst

4. DPH-Shattuck Hospital (Boston): Seeks a quality management analyst

