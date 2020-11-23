Former Providence exec joins health tech PE firm

Former Providence executive Mike Butler joined a healthcare and technology private equity firm as operating partner.

Mr. Butler spent 30 years in senior executive roles in the healthcare industry before joining Welsh, Carson, Anderson & Stowe, a private equity firm he became familiar with due to its relationship with the Health Management Academy. In the past 40 years, the firm has invested around $10 billion in more than 90 healthcare companies.



Mr. Butler retired from his role as president of operations and strategy at Providence on Sept. 30. He has previous experience as CFO of the health system, which he joined in 1998. During his time at Providence, the annual revenue grew from $2 billion to $25 billion.



While at Providence, Mr. Butler was integral to the health system's growth, population health and digital innovation strategies.



