14 recent health IT innovations, partnerships

From the use of smart TVs to expansions of hospital at home programs, July saw many hospitals and health systems forge partnerships to boost innovation and improve health IT.
Here are 14 partnerships reported by Becker's since July 5.
- Marshfield (Wis.) Clinic Health System has partnered with in-home medical care provider DispatchHealth to expand acute in-home care to parts of Wisconsin.
- Des Moines, Iowa-based UnityPoint Health has partnered with utilization management company AppriseMD, to improve physician advisor services by expanding access to its services across 20 of its regional hospitals.
- Springfield, Ohio-based Mercy Health has partnered with Viz.ai to use AI to detect diseases and speed up care to treat stroke patients. The system alerts physicians of a suspected stroke, including those that are the most debilitating.
- Danville, Pa.-based Geisinger Health Plan partnered with utilization management technology company Cohere Health to support its value-based care delivery and reduce administrative costs.
- Optum Health, the healthcare provider arm of Optum, a UnitedHealth Group company and Red Ventures partnered to launch a comprehensive consumer healthcare platform, RVO Health.
- Boston-based Mass General Brigham announced that it plans to grow its hospital-at-home program from 25 patients to more than 200 in the next two and half years to save money and better manage capacity.
- Three innovation projects from Philadelphia-based Penn Medicine's Center for Health Care Innovation were chosen to receive up to $200,000 each from health insurer Independence Blue Cross.
- Oracle Cerner increased its total beds contracted outside of the U.S., and the EHR giant's customer base now consists of 2,389 acute inpatient hospitals, including 1,052 non-U.S. clients.
- General Electric Healthcare has launched its first 5G innovation lab located in Bengaluru, India. It will focus on remote technology through testing and research of its own private 5G network.
- Children's Minnesota has expanded its home-based app program, dubbed Children's in Home App-Based Monitoring Program, which remotely monitors newborns at home, to three hospitals.
- Baptist Health Innovations has opened applications for its 10 month health tech accelerator program designed for entrepreneurs and innovators interested in healthcare technology and development.
- Urbana, Ill. -based health system Carle Health has partnered with Health Catalyst PowerCosting software to renovate its financial system.
- Roseville, Calif.-based Adventist Health has partnered with in-home primary care provider Emcara Health to expand in-home care to high-risk communities in parts of California.
- New Hyde Park, N.Y.-based Northwell Health selected health software company eVideon July 12 to provide a more personalized digital experience for patients, allowing them to access tailored entertainment, health education and care requests via a smart TV.