Penn Medicine receives grants for a trio of innovation projects

Naomi Diaz -

Three innovation projects from Philadelphia-based Penn Medicine's Center for Health Care Innovation were chosen to receive up to $200,000 each from health insurer Independence Blue Cross. 

Each project's funding will go toward expanding its work, according to a July 8 press release. 

Here are the three projects receiving the funding:

  • Healing at Home: A system that uses an artificial intelligence-guided chatbot to provide 24/7 assistance to new mothers with questions about infant care or their own needs after delivery.

  • Pregnancy Early Access Center: A project that seeks to provide specialized care for early pregnancy, including for miscarriages.

  • Buprenorphine and other substance use treatment services for people of color: This project includes a telemedicine-based outreach and navigation service that guides people through the various aspects of substance use treatment, as well as a team formed to decrease barriers to rapid access to buprenorphine, a medication used to treat opioid use disorder.

