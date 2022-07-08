Penn Medicine receives grants for a trio of innovation projects

Three innovation projects from Philadelphia-based Penn Medicine's Center for Health Care Innovation were chosen to receive up to $200,000 each from health insurer Independence Blue Cross.
Each project's funding will go toward expanding its work, according to a July 8 press release.
Here are the three projects receiving the funding:
- Healing at Home: A system that uses an artificial intelligence-guided chatbot to provide 24/7 assistance to new mothers with questions about infant care or their own needs after delivery.
- Pregnancy Early Access Center: A project that seeks to provide specialized care for early pregnancy, including for miscarriages.
- Buprenorphine and other substance use treatment services for people of color: This project includes a telemedicine-based outreach and navigation service that guides people through the various aspects of substance use treatment, as well as a team formed to decrease barriers to rapid access to buprenorphine, a medication used to treat opioid use disorder.