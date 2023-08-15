14 healthcare M&A transactions in July

Here is a summary of hospital and healthcare merger and acquisition-related transactions from July:

1. Great Falls, Mont.-based Benefis Health System has acquired Missouri River Medical Center in Fort Benton.

The 83 employees at Missouri River Medical Center will become Benefis employees. The health system employs more than 3,400 people, including over 340 providers.

2. Forty-one urgent care clinics across Texas are joining Dallas-based Baylor Scott & White's network through a new partnership with NextCare Urgent Care.

NextCare locations in Houston, San Antonio and Abilene will grow Baylor Scott and White's presence into new markets.

3. Finger Lakes Health, a two-hospital system headquartered in Geneva, N.Y., will join the University of Rochester Medical Center on Aug. 1.

4. Charlottesville, Va.-based UVA Health and Newport News, Va.-based Riverside Health System are forming an alliance to increase access to innovative care for complex medical conditions and clinical trials.

The alliance provides UVA a 5 percent ownership stake in Riverside and, in turn, UVA is committing financial and clinical resources to assist in growing local services in Eastern Virginia, according to a July 11 UVA news release.

5. Wausau, Wis.-based Aspirus Health and Duluth, Minn.-based St. Luke's have signed a letter of intent to affiliate and jointly serve patients in their home states and Michigan, according to a July 12 release.

The joint system would consist of 19 hospitals and 130 outpatient locations with approximately 14,000 employees. The affiliation is expected to close in early 2024.

6. Los Angeles-based American Healthcare Systems, which has been busy buying up hospitals this year, took a big step forward with its proposed acquisition of Montebello, Calif.-based Beverly Community Hospital after the California attorney general conditionally approved the transaction July 7.

7. Southwestern Vermont Medical Center in Bennington has joined Lebanon, N.H.-based Dartmouth Health, now a six-hospital system. The agreement was made official on July 1, according to Dartmouth.

8. Brentwood, Tenn.-based Quorum Health has transferred the ownership of Blue Ridge, Ga.-based Fannin Regional Hospital to Java Medical Group.

Fannin Regional Hospital is designated a Medicare-dependent hospital, primarily providing emergency, surgical and rehabilitation services, according to a July 19 news release from Juniper Advisory, an investment banking firm that assisted Quorum with the transaction.

9. Doylestown (Pa.) Health is selling its Pine Run Retirement Community and related assets to Presbyterian Senior Living in an $80.6 million deal, The Philadelphia Business Journal reported July 19.

Elizabeth Seeber, the health system's CFO, said the sale will improve its liquidity position, according to the report. The deal is expected to close during the third quarter. Doylestown is anticipating realizing more than $35 million in net proceeds from the sale.

10. Franklin, Tenn.-based Community Health Systems subsidiaries have signed a definitive agreement to sell three Florida hospitals to Tampa General Hospital.

The hospitals include the 120-bed Bravera Health Brooksville, 128-bed Bravera Health Seven Rivers in Crystal River and 124-bed Bravera Health Spring Hill and their associated assets. Tampa General will acquire the hospitals for cash consideration of $280 million.

11. Duluth, Minn.-based Essentia Health and Marshfield (Wis.) Clinic Health System have signed an integration agreement to form a 25-hospital regional health system across four states.

The health systems announced the integration agreement July 27. In October 2022, the systems said they were in merger discussions and had signed a memorandum of understanding.

12. Shuttered Madera (Calif.) Community Hospital reached an initial agreement to have Roseville, Calif.-based Adventist Health take over operations.

The deal comes after a bankruptcy judge gave the hospital until Aug. 4 to continue its spending plan and search for a buyer or face liquidation from its creditors.

13. Marietta, Ga.-based Wellstar Health System has received approval from the Georgia Office of the Attorney General to take over Augusta (Ga.) University Health, Atlanta Business Chronicle reported July 28.

The deal still requires approval from the federal government to go through. Wellstar first announced the merger in March, as well as an $800 million investment into Augusta University Health over the next 10 years.

14. Evansville, Ind.-based Deaconess Health, a 20-hospital system, entered into an affiliation agreement July 26 to acquire the Memorial Hospital and Health Care Center based in Jasper, Ind.

The 128-bed hospital had been asked by its sponsor, the Little Company of Mary Sisters, to find a new supporter by 2024.