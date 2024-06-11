Epic's biggest moves in 2024

From plans to launching a new app for Apple's Vision Pro headset to releasing artificial intelligence validation software, here is a look at EHR vendor Epic Systems' biggest moves so far in 2024:

On May 21, Epic released its new AI Trust and Assurance Suite, a software suite that is designed to help healthcare organizations test and monitor artificial intelligence models.



According to KLAS, Epic was the only EHR vendor to experience a net market share increase in 2023. Epic picked up 153 acute multispecialty hospitals and 28,788 beds last year.



Epic plans to launch a new personalized care data tool this summer. The tool will leverage Epic's Cosmos database, which includes de-identified data from 246 million people, to provide more personalized insights into treatments and outcomes.



Epic said it winnowed its noncompete list to a "few dozen" health IT companies after leadership realized how large the index had grown.



Epic's nurse-sensitive indicators and outcomes are being integrated into Press Ganey's National Database of Nursing Quality Indicators.



Epic launched an app for Apple's new Vision Pro headset and is working with Chicago-based CommonSpirit Health to explore the potential of the headset for healthcare applications.



Epic released a new Showroom platform Jan. 17 to connect its customers with digital tools that work with its EHR.