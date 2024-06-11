Epic's biggest moves in 2024

From plans to launching a new app for Apple's Vision Pro headset to releasing artificial intelligence validation software, here is a look at EHR vendor Epic Systems' biggest moves so far in 2024:
- On May 21, Epic released its new AI Trust and Assurance Suite, a software suite that is designed to help healthcare organizations test and monitor artificial intelligence models.
- According to KLAS, Epic was the only EHR vendor to experience a net market share increase in 2023. Epic picked up 153 acute multispecialty hospitals and 28,788 beds last year.
- Epic plans to launch a new personalized care data tool this summer. The tool will leverage Epic's Cosmos database, which includes de-identified data from 246 million people, to provide more personalized insights into treatments and outcomes.
- Epic said it winnowed its noncompete list to a "few dozen" health IT companies after leadership realized how large the index had grown.
- Epic's nurse-sensitive indicators and outcomes are being integrated into Press Ganey's National Database of Nursing Quality Indicators.
- Epic launched an app for Apple's new Vision Pro headset and is working with Chicago-based CommonSpirit Health to explore the potential of the headset for healthcare applications.
- Epic released a new Showroom platform Jan. 17 to connect its customers with digital tools that work with its EHR.