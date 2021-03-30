Cerner in the headlines: 6 latest stories

From go-lives to its entrance in the life insurance business, here are six updates on Cerner's operations, software products and partnerships reported by Becker's Hospital Review in March.

Editor's note: The updates are listed in the order they were reported.

1. The Department of Defense onboarded 6,000 new users to its Cerner EHR system during its latest deployment at medical centers in California.

2. Lubbock, Texas-based UMC Health System formed a new 10-year agreement with Cerner to expand its digital engagement toolset within the EHR.

3. The Department of Veterans Affairs plans to launch a strategic review of its $16 billion Cerner EHR implementation to ensure the next deployments in the rollout avoid any issues.

4. Astria Health blamed Cerner for its bankruptcy and closure of one of its hospitals last year, according to a complaint filed March 22 in bankruptcy court. A Cerner spokesperson said the company will dispute the allegations.

5. Cerner formed a new collaboration with New York Life Insurance Co. to share its EHR data with the New York City-based mutual life insurer.

6. Department of Veterans Affairs Secretary Denis McDonough recently shared with lawmakers his concerns about the productivity of the VA's Cerner EHR transition and potential of the $16 billion project going over budget.

