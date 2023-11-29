8 hospitals switching to Meditech in 2023

So far in 2023, Becker's has reported on hospitals in Texas, Vermont, Ohio, Nebraska, Illinois, New Jersey and Minnesota switching to Meditech.
Here are the eight hospitals opting for Meditech in 2023:
- In February, Valentine, Neb.-based Cherry County Hospital and Clinics selected Meditech Expanse to unify its EHR system.
- In March, Ridgewood, N.J.-based Valley Health System selected Meditech Expanse.
- In March, Morris (Ill.) Hospital & Healthcare Centers announced it was paying $12 million for its new Meditech EHR.
- In May, Alliance, Neb.-based Box Butte General Hospital went live with Meditech.
- In June, Bellevue (Ohio) Hospital went live with Meditech.
- In September, Randolph, Vt.-based Gifford Health Care switched from three EHRs to Meditech.
- In September, Victoria, Texas-based Citizens Medical Center selected Meditech.
- In November, Glenwood, Minn.-based Glacial Ridge Health System switched to Meditech.