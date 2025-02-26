10 Epic updates in 30 days

From its EHR system going live in new hospitals to expanding its online marketplace, here are 10 updates on Epic's operations, software products and partnerships as reported by Becker's Hospital Review in February:

Epic expanded its online marketplace, Showroom, adding a new category focused on identity verification for MyChart, its patient portal.



Quincy, Ill.-based Blessing Health System announced that it would go live with an Epic EHR system in 2026.



Researchers at Boston-based Mass General Brigham developed an Epic tool that identifies older patients at risk for emergency care, readmission or death based on frailty levels.



Richmond, Mo.-based Ray County Hospital and Healthcare went live with an Epic EHR after partnering with a health IT nonprofit.



Epic said it plans to grow its conference center space to meet the needs of its expanding annual Users Group Meeting. The EHR giant submitted planning documents to the city of Verona, Wis., that include a 23,218-square-foot expansion, with a 750-seat auditorium and dining room space for conference attendees, located underground with a 66,000-square-foot grass roof.



Vineland, N.J.-based Inspira Health is set to go live with an Epic EHR system in 2026.



MyMichigan Medical Centers in Saginaw, Standish and Tawas went live with an Epic EHR system on Feb. 1.



Lexington, Ky.-based UK HealthCare said it would be allocating $95 million for upcoming Epic and Workday software rollouts.



For the 15th consecutive year, Epic secured the top spot as the leading overall health system suite in KLAS' 2025 Best in KLAS Software & Services awards.



In a February blog post, Epic founder and CEO Judy Faulkner detailed how she designs the EHR vendor's software.