Epic integrates identity verification into MyChart

EHR vendor Epic has expanded its online marketplace, Showroom, adding a new category focused on identity verification for MyChart, its patient portal.

Launched a year ago, Showroom serves as a centralized hub for products that integrate with Epic's EHR system. The platform currently lists seven products in Workshop (collaborative development), 26 in Toolbox (products that adhere to integration best practices) and 789 in Connection Hub (products with live Epic site connections).

The latest addition to Toolbox, according to a Feb. 25 LinkedIn post from Epic, is a category dedicated to identity verification for MyChart, aimed at simplifying patient authentication when creating or recovering MyChart accounts. The first partner in this category is Clear, an identity verification service used in airports and other security settings.

Epic first announced the partnership with Clear on Feb. 10.