AHA recommends ‘zero trust’ for cybersecurity

The American Hospital Association is suggesting that hospitals and health systems consider deploying “zero trust” architecture to improve their cybersecurity.

The National Security Agency recently released implementation guidelines for zero trust, a strategy that assumes no users or devices are safe and they must always be verified, according to a Feb. 19 AHA news release. The strategy, however, is expensive and may be cost-prohibitive to some organizations.

“With cybersecurity threats and attacks continuing to target the healthcare sector, adopting zero trust can help hospitals and health systems further reduce their cyber risk through a structured process,” stated Scott Gee, AHA deputy national advisor for cybersecurity and risk. “The NSA guidance is very detailed, and, while not tailored to healthcare, the process can be adapted to meet the needs of hospitals and health systems.”