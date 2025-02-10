CLEAR's airport-style ID verification coming to Epic

Epic is expanding its patient identity verification capabilities by integrating with CLEAR, a secure identity company, within its Epic Toolbox.

The integration, currently under development, will allow health systems to offer a secure identity verification solution directly within MyChart, Epic's patient portal.

Once live, the integration will provide hospitals and health systems with an embedded identity verification tool, streamlining patient account creation and recovery, according to a Feb. 10 news release. By automating this process, Epic and CLEAR aim to reduce administrative burdens on call center staff while enhancing cybersecurity measures to protect sensitive patient information.

For patients, the integration will allow more than 27 million existing CLEAR users to authenticate their identities instantly with a selfie, while new users can complete a one-time setup to access the same convenience.

CLEAR is known for developing biometric ID checks for airports. The company has been integrating into the healthcare industry with partners such as Marietta, Ga.-based Wellstar Health System; University of Miami Health System; and Indianapolis-based Community Health Network.