VA to restart Oracle Health EHR at 4 Michigan hospitals

The U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs is set to resume its Oracle EHR rollout at four Michigan medical centers in the spring.

The system will be deployed in April at VA Detroit Healthcare System, VA Saginaw Healthcare System, VA Ann Arbor Healthcare System and VA Battle Creek Medical Center, according to an implementation schedule modified Feb. 2.

“This isn’t a technology project; this is a transformation project,” Deputy VA Secretary Paul Lawrence, PhD, said in a December video update. “When this is done, our ability to provide world-class care to our veterans is going to change significantly. It’s going to give us the power to draw on the new advances in technology — the latest, cool AI stuff that everybody’s dreaming about.”

The EHR project has been on hold since 2023 while the agency and vendor addressed technical and patient safety concerns. Later in 2026, the platform will go live at nine more medical centers in Ohio, Kentucky, Indiana and Alaska.

“We know as an organization, failure is not an option here,” said Rick Ivnick, acting strategic planner for the VA’s Office of EHR Modernization, in the video.