Missouri health system switches to Epic: 5 notes

Richmond, Mo.-based Ray County Hospital and Healthcare went live with an Epic EHR after partnering with a health IT nonprofit.

Here are five things to know, according to a Feb. 20 Richmond News story:

1. The health system started on the implementation journey by signing a contract a year ago with OCHIN, a nonprofit that connects rural hospitals with Epic.

2. Ray County Hospital and Healthcare's main hospital and clinics previously used EHR vendor CPSI while its emergency department was on ePowerDoc.

3. "Now, with Epic, we have a single system that allows seamless communication between departments," Project Management Officer Breanna Bredehoeft told the news outlet.

4. The project required more than a year of preparation, training and testing.

5. The health system's chief nursing officer and project management officer oversaw the transition.