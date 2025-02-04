How Judy Faulkner designs Epic software

Epic founder and CEO Judy Faulkner knows she can't listen to everyone's opinions when deciding on the company's EHR software.

She recalled in a Feb. 3 blog post how one physician told her he hated Epic because it didn't look enough like the paper records he was used to. Another physician, however, told her it appeared too much like paper. Younger clinicians have never used paper.

Instead, Ms. Faulkner has used "orthogonal thinking" to decide what customers have needed, she wrote.

"For example — they needed (and have been getting) telemedicine, patient acuity, case management, and much more," she wrote. "And then there are things we create that our customers never asked us for — MyChart patient portal and Care Everywhere interoperability, for example — it was just us deciding to do those things."