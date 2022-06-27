16 recent Big Tech healthcare partnerships

Big Tech companies including Amazon, Microsoft and Apple have continued making headway into the healthcare industry through partnerships with health systems and other organizations.

Here are 16 recent collaborations reported by Becker's:

1. Amazon Web Services partnered June 23 with Chicago startup incubator Matter to bring foreign healthcare companies to the U.S. and help them with strategy, technology and scaling their operations.

2. Medallion, a tech startup that helps healthcare providers manage their clinician operations, raised $35 million June 23 in a series C funding round co-led by GV, Alphabet's venture capital arm.

3. Meta released a commercial June 15 showing the potential the metaverse could have for training surgeons.

4. Michael Dowling, CEO of New Hyde Park, N.Y.-based Northwell Health, said in an interview published June 15 that his organization is in discussions with Apple, Microsoft and Google to invest in technology that would enhance the health system.

5. Sesame, a direct-pay digital healthcare marketplace, raised $27 million in series B funding June 14 led by GV, Alphabet's venture capital arm.

6. Kristin Myers, CIO of New York City-based Mount Sinai Health System, said in an interview published June 14 that her organization has hired Google spinoff Sandbox AQ to make its encryption systems quantum safe.

7. A digital health collaborative that includes Google, the FDA and the Harvard-MIT Center for Regulatory Science said June 14 it plans to release an interactive, open-access regulatory support tool for healthcare tech companies.

8. Buffalo, N.Y.-based Kaleida Health tapped industry cloud company Infor on June 14 to transition its supply chain and financial applications to Amazon Web Services.

9. Renton, Wash.-based health system Providence partnered June 13 with Microsoft to provide a clinical innovation fellowship.

10. The FDA has cleared a technology June 13 that allows Parkinson's patients to be remotely monitored via their Apple Watches.

11. Amazon Web Services said June 8 it will fund three digital health startups as part of its new $30 million accelerator program focused on companies led by underrepresented founders.

12. Microsoft picked Georgia-based enterprise cloud and applications company Alithya on June 6 to assist with care coordination and digital marketing on its healthcare cloud computing network.

13. Apple introduced a new app June 6 that helps people track medications and a new smartwatch feature that helps people diagnosed with atrial fibrillation track how frequently their heart rhythm shows signs of the condition.

14. Startup Ultimata Genomics partnered May 31 with Google DeepVariant to leverage its machine learning tools for its $100 genome project.

15. Researchers at Rochester, Minn.-based Mayo Clinic said May 2 it had developed an AI algorithm and app that can detect a weak heart pump from electrocardiograms recorded on Apple Watch.

16. A Google spinoff funded by Ascension Ventures, the venture capital arm of St. Louis-based health system Ascension, is developing an earbud that tracks brain health, Wired reported in April.