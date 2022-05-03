Mayo Clinic-developed AI detects heart condition from Apple Watch

Researchers at Rochester, Minn.-based Mayo Clinic developed an AI algorithm and app that can detect a weak heart pump from electrocardiograms recorded on Apple Watch.

To interpret ECG signals generated from the single lead on an Apple Watch, researchers modified a 12-lead algorithm for low ventricular ejection fraction to detect a weak heart pump from electrocardiograms recorded on an Apple Watch.

Here's how they did it:

In a decentralized, prospective study, Mayo Clinic developed a smartphone app that participants used to send single lead ECGs from their Apple Watch.





Researchers collected 125,000 Apple Watch EKGs from more than 2,400 participants in 46 U.S. states and 11 countries over the course of six months.





The app was used to securely send all previous Apple Watch ECG data and additional ones as they were recorded by patients to a Mayo data platform where they were analyzed by the AI algorithm.





To modify the algorithm, scientists created an adaptation technique that translated the single-lead readings into signals understandable by the algorithm. This allowed the algorithm to work with a single lead watch signal.

"While our data are early, the test had an area under the curve of 0.88, meaning it is as good as or slightly better than a medical treadmill test," said Itzhak Attia, PhD, lead AI scientist in the Department of Cardiovascular Medicine at Mayo Clinic. "AI analysis of the watch ECG is a powerful test to identify a weak heart pump."

The study validated that medically useful information can be obtained by a single-lead watch.