Amazon Web Services to back 3 healthcare startups as part of $30M investment

Amazon Web Services will fund three digital health startups as part of its new $30 million accelerator program focused on companies led by underrepresented founders.

Out of thousands of applicants and 25 early stage startups selected, these three work in healthcare:

1. Oben Health (San Francisco) is developing a digital health platform to reverse heart disease — a condition that disproportionately kills Black and brown people — without medication or surgery.

2. PeerCapsule (Phoenix and New York City) is a collaborative network for healthcare professionals to exchange clinical insight, find mentors in research and network with experts.

3. Moyae (Austin, Texas) offers a software suite for ophthalmologists and optometrists to communicate with patients, manage billing, create compliant EMR, and expedite the feedback between researchers and physicians.

Each of the tech startups will receive up to $225,000 in cash and credits, as well as training, mentoring and guidance from Amazon.