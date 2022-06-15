Kaleida, Infor partner for Amazon cloud migration

Buffalo, N.Y.-based Kaleida Health tapped industry cloud company Infor to transition its supply chain and financial applications to Amazon Web Services.

Infor will help Kaleida Health remove workflow silos, gain efficiencies across departments and share knowledge to help the health system transition to the single platform, according to a June 14 press release. With the new platform, Kaleida Health will have access to information about where inventory and supplies are in real time.

"We decided to partner with Infor to upgrade processes to the cloud to increase agility, improve the ability to quickly scale if necessary, increase efficiency, provide more tools for employees and providers, and ultimately support our patients better," said Tom Hull, CIO of Kaleida Health.

The platform will also allow staff to add information into the centralized supply chain and financial system, optimize inventory systems, improve product recall audits, and deliver a cost-effective pharmacy.