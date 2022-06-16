Northwell CEO Michael Dowling on the role of tech in the healthcare space

Michael Dowling, CEO of New Hyde Park, N.Y.-based Northwell Health, said the health system will prioritize using technology to maximize the customer relationship, patient relationship, remote monitoring and help with the transitions of care, Politico reported June 15.
Mr. Dowling spoke with Politico about the role of technology in the healthcare space and some of technology's biggest challenges.
Four things to know:
- One of the biggest changes technology has made in the healthcare space is switching care to the home, according to Mr. Dowling.
- Mr. Dowling is interested in using technology to reduce documentation time for nurses as well as trying to map out social determinants of health.
- One challenge Northwell Health is facing is trying to organize all of its technology and consolidate them, restructuring its internal management and governance of its technology and making sure it has the right people to manage it.
- Mr. Dowling said Northwell Health is in discussions with Apple, Microsoft and Google to invest in technology that would enhance the health system.