9 recent big tech partnerships in healthcare: Amazon, Google, Microsoft

Here are nine recent partnerships between healthcare organizations and big tech companies including Amazon, Google and Microsoft.

1. The Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment on Oct. 25 launched its statewide COVID-19 exposure notification system in partnership with Google and Apple.

2. Portland, Ore.-based insurer Moda Health partnered with Fitbit Oct. 26 to provide health tracking devices to more than 64,000 members as part of its new digital health offerings.

3. Rochester, Minn.-based Mayo Clinic partnered with Google Health Oct. 28 on a new initiative to boost radiation therapy planning with artificial intelligence.

4. A direct-to-consumer partnership between Centerville, Ohio-based consulting firm Healthcare Advisory Network and Wooster, Ohio-based national prescription and telemedicine program BasiCare Plus began offering memberships to zero-copay telemedicine with free prescription drugs through Amazon.

5. The U.S. Army Medical Research and Development Command awarded Fitbit $2.5 million Oct. 29 to develop wearable tech capabilities that can detect COVID-19 before symptoms start and test the devices with Northwell Health.

6. The Department of Veterans Affairs extended its 5G hospital innovation project from its Palo Alto, Calif.-based hospital to additional facilities in Florida and Seattle. The project, dubbed Project Convergence, is collaboration between VA, Verizon, Microsoft and medical software developer Medvis.

7. Google Cloud AI and the Harvard Global Health Institute on Nov. 16 released new versions of their jointly developed COVID-19 Public Forecasts dashboard, which provides projections for hospitalizations and death rates across the U.S.

8. Camden, N.J.-based Cooper University Health Care launched a wellness app created by Google Cloud and University of North Carolina to support the mental health of front-line workers and first responders.

9. New York state launched a web-based tool Nov. 16 developed in partnership with Google to connect state residents with resources for food, housing and COVID-19-related services during the pandemic.

