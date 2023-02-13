4 health systems launching new marketing campaigns

It is sometimes forgotten that hospitals and health systems, just like any other businesses, must find new ways to advertise the important work they do.
Here is a roundup of Becker's coverage of hospitals and health systems that have launched new marketing campaigns since Jan. 19:
- Madison, Wis.-based UW Health released a new brand campaign Feb. 6 that is inspired by its patients.
- Pittsburgh-based UPMC said it would relaunch its Minutes Matter ad campaign in the Pittsburgh, Erie and Harrisburg markets for the Super Bowl. The ads focus on emergency preparedness and how to help during a mental health emergency.
- Livonia, Mich.-based Trinity Health launched its first brand marketing campaign, "We See All of You." The campaign encompasses Trinity's shared culture and focuses on personalized care for the whole person — body, mind and spirit.
- Memphis, Tenn.-based St. Jude Children's Research Hospital partnered with Asian-owned businesses during the Lunar New Year for its new campaign.