Cedars-Sinai, Penn Medicine launch mitral valve awareness campaign

Los Angeles-based Cedars-Sinai and Philadelphia-based Penn Medicine partnered with patient advocacy group HeartValveSurgery.com to launch a campaign centered around mitral valve disease.

The campaign, dubbed "Mitral Valve Disease Awareness Week," aims to raise awareness for mitral valve disease by exploring the health risks of the disease and treatment options, according to an April 10 news release from HeartValveSurgery.com.

The campaign will run April 10-16 and will feature digital educational content, a patient webinar and a live hosted by HeartValveSurgery.com.