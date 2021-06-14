15 recently launched healthcare data initiatives

Listen
Below are 15 healthcare data initiatives Becker's has covered so far in 2021, ordered chronologically.
- On his second day in office, President Joe Biden signed executive orders to improve the national pandemic response's data collection and sharing. One order required the CDC to create a dashboard to detail county-level COVID-19 cases so people can better monitor transmission levels in their own communities.
- HCA Healthcare established a COVID-19 data research initiative focused on improving hospital care and public knowledge on the novel coronavirus alongside partners including Johns Hopkins and the Agency for Healthcare Research and Quality.
- The Joint Commission and Joint Commission Resources launched three business intelligence tools as part of its new data transparency initiative for healthcare organizations.
- Fourteen health systems, including Trinity Health, Northwell Health and Tenet Health, partnered to create Truveta, a comprehensive and de-identified data platform that will glean more robust insights on medical conditions such as rare diseases and COVID-19.
- University of California Health and the California Department of Public Health launched a data modeling consortium to help hospital administrators and public health officials make decisions based on timely, accurate insights.
- An international group of epidemiologists launched an open-access data platform that houses more than 5 million anonymized COVID-19 records from 160 countries.
- Indiana University researchers collaborated with a team from Polytechnic University of Milan in Italy to create a publicly available dashboard that visualizes the relationship between misinformation on Twitter and COVID-19 vaccine acceptance.
- International research groups Health Level Seven International and Observational Health Data Sciences Informatics teamed up to improve health data sharing and tracking by creating a singular common model.
- Froedtert & the Medical College of Wisconsin health network, Advocate Aurora Health, Children's Wisconsin and Sixteenth Street Community Health Centers founded a health equity collaboration in Wisconsin focused on alleviating social determinants of health challenges in patient care.
- Change Healthcare and Amazon Web Services teamed up for a new data science offering that provides de-identified claims data integrated with social determinants of health for more robust data analytics and research on vulnerable patient populations.
- The FDA issued its Data Modernization Action Plan, an eight-page document detailing its strategy to improve and expand its data infrastructure.
- The National Institutes of Health awarded UC hospitals, led by University of California Irvine, $500,000 to support the agency's health system collaborative that integrates data from thousands of COVID-19 patient medical records with disease research.
- Johns Hopkins University launched a pandemic data initiative to address the lack of a consistent real-time health data infrastructure.
- Researchers and health equity advocates from Morehouse College developed a data platform showing the disparate effects COVID-19 has brought upon people of color and those with a lower socioeconomic status. The health equity tracker was funded by Google.org, Gilead, Annie E. Casey Foundation and CDC Foundation.
- The Department of Veterans Affairs selected AT&T to modernize its data communications platforms to support digital capabilities across the VA's 1,255 healthcare facilities.