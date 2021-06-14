15 recently launched healthcare data initiatives

Listen Below are 15 healthcare data initiatives Becker's has covered so far in 2021, ordered chronologically. On his second day in office, President Joe Biden signed executive orders to improve the national pandemic response's data collection and sharing. One order required the CDC to create a dashboard to detail county-level COVID-19 cases so people can better monitor transmission levels in their own communities.



HCA Healthcare established a COVID-19 data research initiative focused on improving hospital care and public knowledge on the novel coronavirus alongside partners including Johns Hopkins and the Agency for Healthcare Research and Quality.



The Joint Commission and Joint Commission Resources launched three business intelligence tools as part of its new data transparency initiative for healthcare organizations.



Fourteen health systems, including Trinity Health, Northwell Health and Tenet Health, partnered to create Truveta, a comprehensive and de-identified data platform that will glean more robust insights on medical conditions such as rare diseases and COVID-19.



University of California Health and the California Department of Public Health launched a data modeling consortium to help hospital administrators and public health officials make decisions based on timely, accurate insights.



An international group of epidemiologists launched an open-access data platform that houses more than 5 million anonymized COVID-19 records from 160 countries.



Indiana University researchers collaborated with a team from Polytechnic University of Milan in Italy to create a publicly available dashboard that visualizes the relationship between misinformation on Twitter and COVID-19 vaccine acceptance.



International research groups Health Level Seven International and Observational Health Data Sciences Informatics teamed up to improve health data sharing and tracking by creating a singular common model.



Froedtert & the Medical College of Wisconsin health network, Advocate Aurora Health, Children's Wisconsin and Sixteenth Street Community Health Centers founded a health equity collaboration in Wisconsin focused on alleviating social determinants of health challenges in patient care.



Change Healthcare and Amazon Web Services teamed up for a new data science offering that provides de-identified claims data integrated with social determinants of health for more robust data analytics and research on vulnerable patient populations.



The FDA issued its Data Modernization Action Plan, an eight-page document detailing its strategy to improve and expand its data infrastructure.



The National Institutes of Health awarded UC hospitals, led by University of California Irvine, $500,000 to support the agency's health system collaborative that integrates data from thousands of COVID-19 patient medical records with disease research.



Johns Hopkins University launched a pandemic data initiative to address the lack of a consistent real-time health data infrastructure.



Researchers and health equity advocates from Morehouse College developed a data platform showing the disparate effects COVID-19 has brought upon people of color and those with a lower socioeconomic status. The health equity tracker was funded by Google.org, Gilead, Annie E. Casey Foundation and CDC Foundation.



The Department of Veterans Affairs selected AT&T to modernize its data communications platforms to support digital capabilities across the VA's 1,255 healthcare facilities.

