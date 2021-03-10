FDA releases data modernization plan

The FDA issued its Data Modernization Action Plan, an eight-page document detailing its strategy to improve and expand its data infrastructure.

In 2019, FDA released its Technology Modernization Action Plan, which laid out its plans to ensure its technology practices are efficient and up-to-date.

On March 3, the agency followed up with its new plan for the agency's data practices. It centers on the following three key components:

Completing projects that drive high value for the FDA and individual centers



Deploying standard, repeatable data management practices throughout the agency



Creating and maintaining a strong talent network, both internally and via partnerships

