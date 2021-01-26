Joint Commission rolls out new data transparency tools

The Joint Commission and Joint Commission Resources launched three business intelligence tools Jan. 26 as part of its new data transparency initiative for healthcare organizations.

The initiative, dubbed Data Analytics for Safe Healthcare, offers three new tools in the form of dashboards and performance improvement resources to support customers' performance improvements.

The three tools are anticipated to become available to select Joint Commission accredited healthcare organizations and/or Joint Commission Resources E-product customers in 2021. The dashboards can support ambulatory surgery centers, home health and hospice, hospital and nursing care settings.

