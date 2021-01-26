13 healthcare provider malware, ransomware and phishing incidents

Here are the healthcare provider malware, ransomware and phishing incidents Becker's Hospital Review reported on in January:

  1. Tampa Bay (Fla.) Breast Care Specialists took its EHR system offline after a cyberattack exposed patients' personal and medical information.

  2. Abilene, Texas-based Hendrick Health System discovered that a November cyberattack exposed 640,436 patients' information.

  3. Salem (Ore.) Clinic and the Oregon Heart Center began notifying patients that their protected health information was exposed during a May 2019 ransomware attack targeting their mailing service provider.

  4. Okanogan County (Wash.) Public Health experienced computer and phone system downtime after a cyberattack shut down IT operations across the local government's network.

  5. A hacker accessed the email account of a Tyler, Texas-based Precision Spine Care employee, was exposed to 20,787 patients' personal health information and attempted to commit payment fraud.

  6. South Country Health Alliance, a county-owned health plan based in Owatonna, Minn., notified members that their personal information was exposed during a phishing attack on an employee email account last June.

  7. Port Townsend, Wash.-based Jefferson Healthcare announced it had experienced a November phishing attack on an employee email account that may have exposed the personal information of thousands of patients.

  8. Doral, Fla.-based Leon Medical Centers announced it was hit by a malware attack in November that exposed patients' protected health information.

  9. LSU Health Care Services Division began notifying patients that a September cyberattack extended beyond the Baton Rouge, La.-based health system and also affected its partner hospital, University Medical Center-New Orleans.

  10. Prestera Center for Mental Health Services in Huntington, W.Va., began notifying more than 3,700 patients of an email security incident that exposed some of their protected health information.

  11. Towson, Md.-based Greater Baltimore Medical Center HealthCare began restoring its EHR system after a December ransomware attack shut down many of its IT systems.

  12. Mattapan (Mass.) Community Health Center began notifying patients of an employee email hack that exposed some of their personal information.

  13. Lake Regional Healthcare in Fergus Falls, Minn., discovered that it had experienced a ransomware attack in December that disrupted its computer system.

