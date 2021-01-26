13 healthcare provider malware, ransomware and phishing incidents
Here are the healthcare provider malware, ransomware and phishing incidents Becker's Hospital Review reported on in January:
- Tampa Bay (Fla.) Breast Care Specialists took its EHR system offline after a cyberattack exposed patients' personal and medical information.
- Abilene, Texas-based Hendrick Health System discovered that a November cyberattack exposed 640,436 patients' information.
- Salem (Ore.) Clinic and the Oregon Heart Center began notifying patients that their protected health information was exposed during a May 2019 ransomware attack targeting their mailing service provider.
- Okanogan County (Wash.) Public Health experienced computer and phone system downtime after a cyberattack shut down IT operations across the local government's network.
- A hacker accessed the email account of a Tyler, Texas-based Precision Spine Care employee, was exposed to 20,787 patients' personal health information and attempted to commit payment fraud.
- South Country Health Alliance, a county-owned health plan based in Owatonna, Minn., notified members that their personal information was exposed during a phishing attack on an employee email account last June.
- Port Townsend, Wash.-based Jefferson Healthcare announced it had experienced a November phishing attack on an employee email account that may have exposed the personal information of thousands of patients.
- Doral, Fla.-based Leon Medical Centers announced it was hit by a malware attack in November that exposed patients' protected health information.
- LSU Health Care Services Division began notifying patients that a September cyberattack extended beyond the Baton Rouge, La.-based health system and also affected its partner hospital, University Medical Center-New Orleans.
- Prestera Center for Mental Health Services in Huntington, W.Va., began notifying more than 3,700 patients of an email security incident that exposed some of their protected health information.
- Towson, Md.-based Greater Baltimore Medical Center HealthCare began restoring its EHR system after a December ransomware attack shut down many of its IT systems.
- Mattapan (Mass.) Community Health Center began notifying patients of an employee email hack that exposed some of their personal information.
- Lake Regional Healthcare in Fergus Falls, Minn., discovered that it had experienced a ransomware attack in December that disrupted its computer system.
