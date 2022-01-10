7 hospital construction projects worth $1B or more

In the last three months, seven hospitals and health systems have announced, advanced or completed expansion or renovation projects costing $1 billion or more.

1. Hawaii hospital breaks ground on $1B campus modernization

Straub Medical Center in Honolulu broke ground Dec. 13 on a $1 billion, 15-year project that will nearly triple the size of its campus, according to the Honolulu Star Advertiser.

2. Queen's Medical Center plans $1B campus modernization

The Queen's Medical Center, a level 1 trauma center and safety-net facility in Hawaii, is planning a $1 billion, 15-year campus modernization project, an executive with the Honolulu-based organization told Becker's.

3. Inova Health to invest $1B for new medical campus

Falls Church, Va.-based Inova Health plans to invest $1 billion to build a new medical campus out of an 11-acre site, which was recently purchased by the city of Alexandria, Va., for $54 million, the Commercial Observer reported Nov. 23.

4. UCI breaks ground on $1.3B medical complex

University of California Irvine and UCI Health began construction on their $1.3 billion medical complex, which includes a 350,000-square-foot, 144-bed acute care hospital with an emergency room.

5. UC San Diego begins $2.5B+ medical campus construction project

University of California San Diego broke ground on the first phase of its 15-year, $2.5 billion to $3 billion construction project, which has five phases.

6. Penn Medicine opens $1.6B hospital

Philadelphia-based Penn Medicine opened its 17-story, $1.6 billion hospital, the Pavilion, Oct. 30, the University of Pennsylvania's largest capital project and the biggest hospital project in the Philadelphia area, according to the health system.

7. $2B Mass General Hospital expansion gets city board OK

Massachusetts General Hospital received approval Oct. 14 from the Boston Planning and Development Agency board for a 1 million-square-foot, $2 billion expansion, The Boston Globe reported.