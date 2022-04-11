7 health systems opening hospitals

Several hospital openings have occurred, been announced, have advanced or been delayed. Here are seven Becker's has reported on since March 23.

1. Theft could delay Arkansas hospital opening

Construction of De Queen, Ark.-based Sevier County Medical Center could be delayed after a break-in at the facility March 31. Copper lines and other items, including tools, were stolen.

2. 170-bed Nevada hospital opens

Northern Nevada Sierra Medical Center in Reno opened to the public April 4 and adds 170 beds to the region, the Reno Gazette Journal reported.

3. Building costs balloon for Centura hospital; opening delayed till next year

The opening of Centennial, Colo.-based Centura Health's new hospital has been delayed and will carry a higher price tag, The Gazette reported April 4.

4. Cleveland Clinic opens 184-bed London hospital

Cleveland Clinic expanded its global presence with the opening of its 184-bed hospital in London March 29.

5. IU Health plans new flagship hospital with 3-tower structure

Indianapolis-based Indiana University Health has filed design plans for a new flagship hospital in downtown Indianapolis that would include a three-tower structure.

6. Howard University to receive $100M in federal funding for $650M hospital

Howard University will receive $100 million from the federal government to replace its hospital in Washington, D.C., Washington Business Journal reported March 23.

7. Concept released for Inova's $2B hospital

Land-use plans for Inova Alexandria (Va.) Hospital's $2 billion project have been approved, and concept designs have been presented to the city, ABC affiliate WJLA reported March 22.