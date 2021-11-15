7 health systems opening hospitals

The following health systems have opened hospitals, advanced proposals to build them or announced plans for them since Nov. 1:

1. CHS cuts ribbon on $118M Indiana hospital

Fort Wayne, Ind.-based Lutheran Health Network, part of Community Health Systems, held a ribbon-cutting ceremony Nov. 12 for a $118 million hospital in Fort Wayne, Ind. The hospital opened to patients on Nov. 13.

2. 15 years in the making: $840M Robley Rex VA Medical Center breaks ground

The Department of Veterans Affairs broke ground Nov. 11 on its Louisville, Ky.-based $840 million hospital called the Robley Rex VA Medical Center, about 15 years after the department announced the plans.

3. ProHealth to open new Wisconsin hospital in January

On Jan. 24, ProHealth Care will open a full-service community hospital in Mukwonago, Wis., the fourth hospital in the health system.

4. Orlando Health breaks ground on new 320K-square-foot hospital

Orlando (Fla.) Health hosted a groundbreaking ceremony Nov. 9 for its 320,000-square-foot Lake Mary, Fla., campus, which includes a hospital with two six-story towers.

5. St. Luke's unveils campus with 80-bed hospital

Bethlehem, Pa.-based St. Luke's University Health System dedicated its Carbon Campus hospital in Leighton, Pa. The new 160,000-square-foot, three-story facility will house 80 patient rooms, a 17-bed emergency room, 12 intensive care unit beds, three operating rooms and cardiac and imaging services.

6. UC San Diego begins $2.5B+ medical campus construction project

University of California San Diego broke ground on the first phase of its 15-year, $2.5 billion to $3 billion construction project, which has five phases. The project includes a new hospital.

7. South Carolina system to relocate hospital, expand footprint in 2030 strategic plan

Charleston, S.C.-based Roper St. Francis Healthcare is moving its Roper Hospital from the Charleston peninsula for easier patient access, expanding its footprint and updating its technology with a 2030 strategic plan.