6 health systems opening hospitals

The following health systems have opened hospitals, advanced proposals to build them or announced plans for them in the last two weeks:

1. RiverView Health opens $51M hospital

Crookston, Minn.-based RiverView Health opened a hospital in Crookston Oct. 25.

2. Indiana hospital opens to patients

Northwest Health-La Porte, a $125 million hospital in Indiana, opened to patients Oct. 24. The hospital is part of the recently rebranded Northwest Health network.

3. Lehigh Valley Health Network plans to open Pennsylvania hospital in 2022

Allentown, Pa.-based Lehigh Valley Health Network said it plans to open a hospital in Dickson City, Pa., in the summer of 2022.

4. New Hanover Regional plans $210M hospital

New Hanover Regional Medical Center in Wilmington, N.C., said it plans to build a $210 million hospital.

5. Catholic Health to build hospital in New York

Buffalo, N.Y.-based Catholic Health plans to build a hospital in Lockport, N.Y.

6. Arizona city gets first hospital

Phoenix-based Abrazo Health opened its neighborhood hospital in Surprise, Ariz., to patients Oct. 12. It is the first hospital in Surprise.

More articles on capital projects:

Massachusetts hospital to remain closed for 1 year to repair flood damage

Judge dismisses legal challenge of New York hospital's $480M expansion

Pennsylvania hospital starts $327M expansion



© Copyright ASC COMMUNICATIONS 2020. Interested in LINKING to or REPRINTING this content? View our policies by clicking here.