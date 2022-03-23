6 health systems opening hospitals

The following health systems have advanced or announced plans for new hospitals in the last three weeks, as reported by Becker's.

1. Howard University to receive $100M in federal funding for $650M hospital

Howard University will receive $100 million from the federal government to replace its hospital in Washington, D.C., Washington Business Journal reported March 23.

2. Concept released for Inova's $2B hospital

Land-use plans for Inova Alexandria (Va.) Hospital's $2 billion project have been approved and concept designs have been presented to the city, ABC affiliate WJLA reported March 22.

3. Cleveland Clinic's $1B London hospital opens this month: 5 details

Cleveland Clinic's $1 billion hospital in London will start seeing patients at the end of March, according to cleveland.com.

4. Florida health system updates timeline for 2 Wellness Villages

Rockledge, Fla.-based Health First has updated the timeline of two "Wellness Villages" it plans to build. Construction was delayed by the COVID-19 pandemic, Orlando Business Journal reported March 15.

5. Altru resumes construction of $380M hospital after COVID-19 delay

Altru Health System has resumed construction on its $380 million hospital in Grand Forks, N.D., after it was paused because of COVID-19 problems, the Grand Forks Herald reported March 4.

6. VA plans $1B replacement hospital in New York

The U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs has submitted a preliminary $1 billion proposal to replace the Buffalo (N.Y.) VA Medical Center, The Buffalo News reported March 4.