VA plans $1B replacement hospital in New York

The U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs has submitted a preliminary $1 billion proposal to replace the Buffalo (N.Y.) VA Medical Center, The Buffalo News reported March 4.

The proposal also calls for a smaller hospital Batavia, N.Y., which would cost $148.4 million

The new Buffalo hospital would include inpatient medical, surgical and psychiatric beds, according to The Buffalo News. It would also have a short-stay nursing home, emergency department, primary care offices, rehabilitation facilities and mental and dental health clinics.

Additionally, it would have an expanded residential treatment program for veterans with substance abuse disorders.

The current hospital in Buffalo — which is one of two VA hospitals in the nation without central air conditioning — needs $260.9 million in repairs, and the Batavia hospital needs $31.8 million in repairs, according to The Buffalo News.

Construction likely won't begin for many years, but is needed because of structural problems at the current hospitals, according to The Buffalo News.