Altru Health resumes construction of $380M hospital after COVID-19 delay

Altru Health System has resumed construction on its $380 million hospital in Grand Forks, S.D., after it was paused because of COVID-19 problems, the Grand Forks Herald reported March 4.

The hospital will have 226 inpatient beds, a negative pressure unit, a private neonatal intensive care unit, a dedicated trauma operating room and a private trauma elevator linked to the emergency room.

The project first broke ground in June 2019, but COVID-19 presented financial challenges for the system. The hospital is now expected to be completed in 2024.

"Our COVID numbers on the inpatient side and the outpatient side are definitely moving in the right direction," Meghan Compton, an Altru Health executive vice president and chief clinic operations officer, told the Herald. "Construction getting back underway gives us signs of hope both for the community and for the team of employees that work here."

Altru Health is also planning an expansion into Devils Lake, S.D., and is set to purchase land for $1.3 million, according to the Herald.