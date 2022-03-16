Florida health system updates timeline for 2 Wellness Villages

Rockledge, Fla.-based Health First has updated the timeline of two "Wellness Villages" it plans to build. Construction was delayed by the COVID-19 pandemic, Orlando Business Journal reported March 15.

The Wellness Village in Merritt Island, Fla., is set to break ground in 2023 and is expected to be completed in 2025, according to Health First's website. It includes a new hospital with 120 beds, 30 emergency department bays and six operating suites. It will also have a medical office building and several other services.

The Wellness Village in Melbourne, Fla., will break ground in 2023 and is slated for completion in 2024. It includes a medical office building and an outpatient surgery center.

The project was first announced in 2019 as three Wellness Villages — the third being in Palm Bay, Fla. — through a $600 million investment, according to the Business Journal. The Merritt Island and Melbourne locations were originally set for construction in 2020, and the Palm Bay location was set for 2021.

No timeline has been given for the Palm Bay location, according to the Business Journal.