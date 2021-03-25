5 health systems opening hospitals

The following health systems have opened hospitals, advanced proposals to build them or announced plans for them in the last two weeks:

1. Steward to build Utah hospital

Dallas-based Steward Health Care will break ground this summer on a hospital in St. George, Utah, the 35-hospital network said March 24.

2. AdventHealth to build 80-bed hospital

Altamonte Springs, Fla.-based AdventHealth plans to invest $400 million into capital projects for its West Florida division. One of the major projects is a $220 million, 80-bed hospital in Florida's South Hillsborough County.

3. UC Davis Health planning medical campus with 120-bed hospital in Rocklin

Sacramento, Calif.-based UC Davis Health plans to build a medical campus that will include a 120-bed hospital, 110-room hotel and research space.

4. Michigan Medicine to start building $920M hospital

Ann Arbor-based Michigan Medicine will start construction on its $920 million hospital in the coming months, after delaying the project last year amid the COVID-19 pandemic, according to a March 8 health system update.

5. Boxed out of Elk Grove, California university eyes new location for teaching hospital

California Northstate University is eying Rancho Cordova, Calif., as a potential site for its new teaching hospital after being denied approval to build it in Elk Grove, Calif.

More articles on capital projects:

NewYork-Presbyterian opens 400,000-square-foot surgery center

AdventHealth to invest $400M in West Florida expansions

Boxed out of Elk Grove, California university eyes new location for teaching hospital

© Copyright ASC COMMUNICATIONS 2021. Interested in LINKING to or REPRINTING this content? View our policies by clicking here.