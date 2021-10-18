12 recent hospital expansions

Here are 12 hospitals or health systems that have completed expansions, are in the process of expanding or are planning to expand, as reported by Becker's in the last few weeks.

1. $2B Mass General Hospital expansion gets city board OK

Massachusetts General Hospital received approval Oct. 14 from the Boston Planning and Development Agency board for a 1 million-square-foot, $2 billion expansion, The Boston Globe reported.

2. Amita Health approved for $107M expansion

Amita Health Alexian Brothers Medical Center Elk Grove Village (Ill.) received state approval for a $107 million expansion, which will improve and add to the operating and recovery areas and create new inpatient rooms.

3. Indiana hospital plans $300M expansion

South Bend, Ind.-based Memorial Hospital hopes to expand with a new patient tower, apartments, hotel and health club through a $300 million project, the South Bend Tribune reported Oct. 13.

4. Mayo Clinic in Florida invests $400M+ in expansions: 5 projects to know

Jacksonville-based Mayo Clinic in Florida, which is celebrating its 35th anniversary, has recently invested more than $400 million in capital projects across the state.

5. Tennessee hospital unveils $189M expansion

Franklin, Tenn.-based Williamson Medical Center received approval during a county commission meeting Oct. 11 to apply for $150 million in bond financing, which will be used for a $189 million expansion, News Channel 5 reported.

6. AdventHealth Tampa opens $300M surgical tower

AdventHealth Tampa (Fla.) opened its six-story, $300 million patient and surgical tower Oct. 12.

7. Chesapeake Regional Healthcare completes $135M cancer center addition

Two years after announcing the project, Chesapeake (Va.) Regional Healthcare completed its $135 million, 12,000-square-foot expansion to its cancer center, The Virginian Pilot reported Oct. 11.

8. Zoning request approved for $162M Arkansas hospital

The city board of directors approved a zoning request from Mercy Hospital Fort Smith (Ark.) for a $162 million expansion on 83 acres of land, Northwest Arkansas Democrat Gazette reported Oct. 10.

9. California hospital begins building $125M expansion

Covina, Calif.-based Emanate Health broke ground on its $125 million expansion, which includes two new 60,000-square-foot buildings for its flagship Queen of the Valley Hospital, LA Business Journal reported Oct. 11.

10. Atrium Health to begin construction on $450M care tower project

Winston-Salem, N.C.-based Atrium Health Wake Forest Baptist will soon begin constructing its $450 million care tower project, which includes a helipad, on its main campus, the Winston-Salem Journal reported Oct. 7.

11. Louisiana hospital plans $100M cancer center

Our Lady of the Lake Regional Medical Center in Baton Rouge, La., plans to build a $100 million cancer institute.

12. Montana's largest healthcare provider announces $7M inpatient adult psychiatric unit

Bozeman Health, the dominant provider in Montana's most rapidly growing region, announced Oct. 4 plans to add a $7 million, first-of-its-kind adult inpatient psychiatric unit to Deaconess Hospital in Bozeman by 2023.