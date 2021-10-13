Amita Health approved for $107M expansion

Amita Health Alexian Brothers Medical Center Elk Grove Village (Ill.) received state approval for a $107 million expansion, which will improve and add to the operating and recovery areas and create new inpatient rooms.

It will expand the hospital by more than 70,000 square feet, according to an Oct. 13 press release emailed to Becker's.

The addition also includes two new floors with 36 beds in leading-edge patient care rooms. It will also have 20,000 square feet of new operating rooms and recovery space.

"The new, private inpatient rooms will include all the modern conveniences for patients receiving neurosciences services, some of our most critically ill patients," said COO and Vice President Dan Doherty. "It's imperative we invest in our facility to better serve our patients and community."