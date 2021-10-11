California hospital begins building $125M expansion

Covina, Calif.-based Emanate Health broke ground on its $125 million expansion, which includes two new 60,000-square-foot buildings for its flagship Queen of the Valley Hospital, LA Business Journal reported Oct. 11.

The first building is expected to cost about $45 million and is set to be completed late next year. The building will have a cancer center with radiation oncology services and an infusion center for chemotherapy. Additionally, it will have an outpatient ambulatory surgery center with four operating rooms and hospital-based clinics.

It will also be used for classroom instruction and presentation programs.

In the first year of operation, it will be able to hold up to 1,700 outpatient treatment programs, 20,000 clinic visits, 9,500 infusion starts and 14,000 radiation oncology treatments.

The second building will break ground early next year and will cost about $63 million. It will have a 60-bed emergency department and a 24-bed intensive care unit.